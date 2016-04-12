Coyote Swap Kit for Classic Fords

RRS is a company in New South Wales, Australia that builds performance parts for 60’s, 70’s and 80’s Ford vehicles. Recently the company debuted their Coyote swap kit. This kit will allow you to install a Coyote based engine into Australian made Falcon XK-XF or Fairlane ZA-ZL and US made 1964–73 Mustang, 1970-77 Maverick, 1964-69 Comet, 1968-70 Torino, 1960-70 Falcon, 1962-70 Fairlane, 1967-70 Cougar, 1966-70 Ranchero or 1968-71 Montego. RRS has finished components ready for sale including engine mounts, under dash brake booster, shock tower notching kit, upper control arm and coil over struts, powered/manual rack and pinion, and frame rail supports. Products still in development are headers, gearbox interface, gearbox mount, full wiring kit, AC installation, closed loop fuel system, and air cleaner/intake system.

The company is currently building a Falcon XY project with an Aluminator XS and 4R70W four-speed automatic using components from their swap kit.

Below is the complete price list for the Falcon XY project along with the price of RRS swap parts. Prices for Ford parts will vary based on location.



Parts RRS Price Ford/Other Price Total $11,025 $54,759 XS Aluminator motor $28,600 XS Aluminator computer $3,080 XS Aluminator air intake $440 XS Aluminator starter motor $550 Ford Racing 6 speed auto $9,900 RRS engine mounts $850 RRS custom sump & pick up $1,350 Twin fan radiator and hoses $450 Reservoir mounts $19 Adec clamps $20 Cooling system hoses overflow tank $520 RRS shock tower notching kit $290 Custom driveshaft $1,000 RRS chassis rail enhancement $280 RRS frame rail tie in $380 Internal transmission tunnel frame support $150 RRS Headers $1,490 Cats $950 Intermediate H pipe $150 Muffler tail pipes tips mounts and flange gaskets $450 RRS stealth under dash brake booster & master cylinder auto $2,390 RRS coilover strut (HO2) $3,690 RRS lower control arms $410 RRS bearing castor rod kit $455 RRS Phase 2 brake package $1,380 RRS Tiras $135 RRS Powered Gen6 rack $2,995 Electric power steering pump $1,350 A/C system & controller $980 AC condenser $180 Electric AC pump $2,390 Custom AC lines $650 Fuel Lines, Fuel Filter, Vapor Control, Fuel Pump $1,980 Dry cell battery & boot mounted wiring $600 RRS 3-link including diff housing $5,300.00 RRS diff center $2,800 RRS F100 axles $1,350 RRS rear disc kit 1 $1,575 Consumerables, nuts, bolts, fastners, oil, coolant et $350

Source: RRS Performance Parts