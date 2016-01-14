VW 412 with a Porsche 911 Engine

The Norwegian owner of this Volkswagen 412 had always dreamed of owning one with a Porsche 911 engine ever since he saw his first as a young boy. Then a friend pointed him to one that had already setup for the swap. After purchasing, the owner put in a lot of time and effort to turn it into a Porsche 911 with a classic VW body.
Almost all of the main components were sourced from the Porsche 911 G-series (1974-1977). Power comes from a twin-turbo 3.2 L Porsche 911 engine connected to a five-speed manual transmission from a Porsche 930 Turbo. The brakes and suspension were taken from a 911.
The original plan was just to install the engine and transmission but he really wanted a set of Porsche wheels to compliment the choice in power. The owner wanted to run a set of Ruf 8×17 wheels which are very difficult to find. A friend of a friend was selling a set of Ruf wheels but they turned out to be 9×17 and 10×17. When life hands you wider wheels… you make wider fenders.
The owner then figured if he was widening the fenders why not also use the styling and bumpers from a Porsche 930 as well. At this point the car was given the name VW 612 RS. As if Porsche themselves had taken a Volkswagen body off the assembly line and used it to create their own performance wagon. The interior also includes parts from Porsche. The dash is from a 911 and the seats are taken from a 996.
Recently the owner has taken influence from Singer’s air-cooled 911s and plans on modernizing many components such as electric windows, electric seats, electric mirrors, AC, and upgraded LED lights.
Source: VW Porsche 612 RS FB page and VW Norge (build thread in Norwegian) via ESD reader Alfred
5 Comments
MOPARfan
Awesome swap! Car looks amazing, very clean. Love it. I wonder though are there any VW Beetles with 911 engine swaps.
swaptastic
Great question. My gut tells me someone has done it.
Hans Olav
Yes!
Here in Norway several 1303 has 911 engines.
swaptastic
Thanks Hans. Norway has a lot of great swaps.
Sue
My first car was a red VW 412. Memories of bombing around Boston, driving to Syracuse and buzzing the truckers – I loved that car. Whoever owns it is truly fortunate.