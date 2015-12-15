1926 Ford Convertible with a Mazda Miata Engine

This is a custom 1926 Ford Model T convertible was built six years ago by Roy Rockwell. The design took inspiration taken from Bo Jones’ famous modified-style T. The steel body was narrowed 8 1/2 inches and put on a hand built Model T chassis built from rectangular tubing. Power comes from a 1.8 L Mazda BP-4W inline-four taken from a Mazda Miata. The engine produces 133 horsepower which turns out to be 43 HP more than the Chevy 153 (2.5 L) inline-four that ran in Jones’. The engine is connected to the factory Miata five-speed and then to a 1940 Ford quick change rear end. The car is currently for sale in Gilbert, Arizona with an asking price of $52,000.

Source: Hemmings Blog and Hot Rod