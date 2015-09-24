1963 Ferrari 250 with a Chevy 302 V8

Joe Allesandrino purchased a 1963 Ferrari 250 GT/E body after all the other parts were stripped and sent to Italy to make a GTO clone. He then installed a Chevy DZ 302 ci V8 from a 1969 Camaro Z/28 connected to a Tremec T-56 six-speed from a Viper and Ford 9″ rear end. The suspension is from Art Morrison and the car is 80 lbs off having a perfect 50/50 weight balance. Besides the body being authentic Ferrari the glass and badges are as well, with one badge alone worth $1,200.
Full Stats:
Body:
- 1963 Ferrari GTE body (left over from GTO conversions)
- 1963 GTE hood
- NOS Nose Badge
Chassis:
- custom 2×4 tubing .120 wall
- 51/49 weight bias
Suspension:
- front – Art Morrison Racing suspension
- rear – Art Morrison Racing triangulated 4-link
- QA1 four-way adjustable coilovers
Engine:
- Chevy 302 V8
- destroked
- short steel crank
- 3.50 bore
Drivetrain:
- Tremec six-speed from Viper
- double overdrive with 0.83 and 0.50 gears
- Ford 9″
- Trac-Loc diff with 4.56 gears
- 31 spline axles
Brakes:
- disc brakes with Wilwood Bias-Bar
Source: RoadHeads and CarDomain via Jalopnik – Photos by Dsscats
2 Comments
BackSeatHump
Gotta’ love this one and ….. the guy’s surname “Allesandrino” did not go unnoticed. He’ll probably have to seek a new ethnic heritage after his ancestors find out about it!
Charley
I love the idea of heads exploding in the purist’s world over this car. I have the perfect license plate; “HATEME”.
When this is done right, it just makes you smile.