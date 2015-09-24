1963 Ferrari 250 with a Chevy 302 V8

Joe Allesandrino purchased a 1963 Ferrari 250 GT/E body after all the other parts were stripped and sent to Italy to make a GTO clone. He then installed a Chevy DZ 302 ci V8 from a 1969 Camaro Z/28 connected to a Tremec T-56 six-speed from a Viper and Ford 9″ rear end. The suspension is from Art Morrison and the car is 80 lbs off having a perfect 50/50 weight balance. Besides the body being authentic Ferrari the glass and badges are as well, with one badge alone worth $1,200.

Full Stats:

Body:

1963 Ferrari GTE body (left over from GTO conversions)

1963 GTE hood

NOS Nose Badge

Chassis:

custom 2×4 tubing .120 wall

51/49 weight bias

Suspension:

front – Art Morrison Racing suspension

rear – Art Morrison Racing triangulated 4-link

QA1 four-way adjustable coilovers

Engine:

Chevy 302 V8

destroked

short steel crank

3.50 bore

Drivetrain:

Tremec six-speed from Viper

double overdrive with 0.83 and 0.50 gears

Ford 9″

Trac-Loc diff with 4.56 gears

31 spline axles

Brakes:

disc brakes with Wilwood Bias-Bar

Source: RoadHeads and CarDomain via Jalopnik – Photos by Dsscats