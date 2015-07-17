1972 VW Bus with a Subaru EJ25

Divers Street Rods took home the Hutton Builders Choice Award at Goodguys 2015 with their 1972 Volkswagen Bus. Most of the parts on this Van was sourced from a 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX. The van is powered by a 400 horsepower turbocharged EJ257 flat-four connected to the factory four-speed automatic transmission. Some of the few parts that are not from Subaru are the Wilwood brakes and the front suspension is an Art Morrison Mustang II clip.
Update 1/7/2015 – Divers Street Rods posted a new video driving the bus
Source: Divers Street Rods Facebook page and Divers Street Rods project gallery (build gallery with progress photos)
2 Comments
dj kach- kenya
would love to do the same project …kindly advise………its a combination of my favourite cars…..subaru wrx and the body of a combi classic……what was the cost of this one?
+254-723157309
Troy Gortat
SOOOO Sweet!!! Well Done! Considering doing something similar to a 1974 I recently purchased. Any suggestions, comments or help?
Thanks!