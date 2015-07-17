1972 VW Bus with a Subaru EJ25

2 Comments

Divers Street Rods 1972 VW Bus with a Subaru EJ25

Divers Street Rods took home the Hutton Builders Choice Award at Goodguys 2015 with their 1972 Volkswagen Bus. Most of the parts on this Van was sourced from a 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX. The van is powered by a 400 horsepower turbocharged EJ257 flat-four connected to the factory four-speed automatic transmission. Some of the few parts that are not from Subaru are the Wilwood brakes and the front suspension is an Art Morrison Mustang II clip.

Divers Street Rods 1972 VW Bus with a Subaru EJ25

Divers Street Rods 1972 VW Bus with a Subaru EJ25

Divers Street Rods 1972 VW Bus with a Subaru EJ25

Divers Street Rods 1972 VW Bus with a Subaru EJ25

Divers Street Rods 1972 VW Bus with a Subaru EJ25

Divers Street Rods 1972 VW Bus with a Subaru EJ25

Subaru EJ25 going into Divers Street Rods 1972 VW Bus

Update 1/7/2015 – Divers Street Rods posted a new video driving the bus

Source: Divers Street Rods Facebook page and Divers Street Rods project gallery (build gallery with progress photos)

Posted in:

2 Comments

  1. dj kach- kenya

    would love to do the same project …kindly advise………its a combination of my favourite cars…..subaru wrx and the body of a combi classic……what was the cost of this one?
    +254-723157309

    Reply

  2. Troy Gortat

    SOOOO Sweet!!! Well Done! Considering doing something similar to a 1974 I recently purchased. Any suggestions, comments or help?

    Thanks!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.