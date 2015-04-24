1985 535i With A Turbo L33 V8

This 1985 BMW 535i was built by Turbo Charging Dynamics. Several years ago they replaced the factory engine with a 5.3 L L33 V8 attached to a single turbo and T-56 six-speed transmission. The engine produced 442 horsepower and 445 ft-lb of torque on 5-6 psi of boost and was able to average 27 mpg over a 400 mile trip. With the fuel tank half full, the car weighed 3,278 lb with 54.7% of that weight over the front wheels. Recently a new L33 engine was built with a 99 mm bore and 82.8 mm stroke giving it a 5.1 L displacement. It was upgraded to handle 10 psi of boost and safely reach 7k rpm.

Source: MyE28 (build thread) via OppositeLock