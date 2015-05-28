For Sale: 1972 Honda N600 With A Suzuki GSX-R1000 Inline-four

This 1972 Honda N600 is being offered for sale in Miami, Florida with an asking price of $8,500. The original engine has been replaced by a 168 horsepower inline-four and six-speed sequential from a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle. The drive configuration also has been changed to mid-engine and rear-wheel drive. The car was built for autocross and solo racing but is also street legal.

Source: This Old Honda (link not active) via OppositeLock