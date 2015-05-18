1982 Porsche 928 With A Toyota V12

This is another example proving any swap is possible with enough talent and time. Jeff Mauldin took a 1982 Porsche 928 and installed a Toyota 1GZ-FE V12 and with the help of an adapter built by Rob Mott, connect it to a 2002 Corvette six-speed T-56 transaxle. The engine is controlled by a MS3-Pro ECU and was tuned by Scott Thompson. All three are part of Piranha Brothers Garage, a collaboration team who despite living in different parts of the country were able to help build one amazing Porsche 928. The project turned out so well that Rob Mott plans on building one for himself.

Source: Rennlist (build thread) via Daily Turismo