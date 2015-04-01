1954 Chevy School Bus With A Turbocharged Cummins Diesel

This bus served some school district well for many years but now it is serving Bones Fab as a shop truck and rolling billboard. At it’s core is a 1954 Chevy C4500 school bus with a Wayne body. It originally sat 33 passengers but most of the seats have been removed for storage space. The drivetrain consists of a 5.9 L, 12 valve Cummins diesel inline-six, a New Venture 4500 five-speed manual transmission and a narrowed Dana 70 rear end. The engine is making around 500-600 horsepower thanks to a BorgWarner turbocharger. The bus rides on 1980’s Chevy C30 suspension and Ride Tech air bags.

Source: Bones Fab and Speedhunters