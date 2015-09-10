AWD Toyota Corolla with a 900 HP 3S-GTE

Alan Vial used his vast talent and some of Toyota’s best performance parts to turn a Toyota Corolla into a monster. The project started with a eight generation Corolla GLi powered by a 1.3 L inline-four. Alan then found a donor Celica GT-four ST185 to source the floorpan and drivetrain from. The engine is a 2.0 L 3S-GTE that has been upgraded with a 2.2 L stroker kit, CP pistons, Piper cams and springs, ported/polished head, 1600 cc injectors, and a Garrett GT45R turbocharger. Controlled by a Link XLEM ECU the engine produces 900+ horsepower. The project took a total of five years, about $25K and at least 1,500 hours to complete all by his own hands.

Source: AE101 Owners Club, 3S-GTE Facebook page and/via Crossbred Nation Facebook page