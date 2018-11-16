Škoda Fabia with an Audi 1.8T and Quattro 4WD Drivetrain

Petr Svoboda from the Czech Republic transformed his Škoda Fabia into a 4WD race car. He started with a first generation Fabia and gutted the entire powertrain. In its place is a turbocharged 1.8 L inline-four from an Audi TT that makes 221 horsepower (165 kW). The engine connects to a Quattro 4WD drivetrain using custom front and rear subframes. Other upgrades to the 2292 lb (1040 kg) race car include a AP Racing clutch, Brembo Evo calipers and S2000 rotors (front:4 piston, 350x35mm rear:2 piston, 300x28mm).

Source: Project Fabia 4×4 FB page