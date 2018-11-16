Nissan R32 GTR with a 1700 hp Twin-Turbo VK56 V8

Nissan R32 GTR with a twin-turbo VK56 V8

This 1991 Nissan R32 GTR was built by GTR Autoteenindus and Ashico-Racing in Tallinn, Estonia. In the engine bay sits a twin-turbo VK56 V8 that makes 1,735 horsepower at 7,199 rpm and 1,336 lb-ft (1,812 Nm) of torque at 6,050 rpm. The engine features JE pistons, Cunningham Rods custom connecting rods, Kelford stage 1 237-T1 cams, Ashico-Racing ported cylinder heads, larger Supertech valves and springs, Peterson dry sump system, and two large Garrett turbochargers. Power goes to all four wheels through a built T56 six-speed manual transmission with adapter plate, custom aluminum driveshaft, and GTR 4WD drivetrain.

Front shaft that connects transfer case to front diff is missing in both these photos.

The videos below show the car several years ago reaching 198 mph (319 km/h) in the standing mile with less power (1024 hp/1357 Nm).

Source: GTR Autoteenindus and Drive2.ru via Piotr

