For Sale: 1975 Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 with a Subaru Turbo Flat-Four

This 1975 Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 is for sale in Chicago, Illinois for $29,500 OBO. The current owner purchased the car without an engine and transmission. So they installed a Subaru WRX (JDM) turbocharged flat-four and five-speed transmission. The owner estimates the engine’s output increased from the factory 230 hp to 280 hp thanks to Outfront Motorsports fuel injection and engine management. The transmission uses adapters to connect to the factory driveshafts. Everything else on the car has been left stock. Some issues include slow window motors, wiper motors need connecting to switch, speedometer sending unit needs work, and emergency brake not connected. The car was originally silver from the factory but resprayed white.

Source: Craigslist via Jalopnik