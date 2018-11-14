1969 Beetle with a Subaru turbo EJ207 flat-four

Greg Munro enjoys the classic look of the Volkswagen Beetle but not the classic performance. So when it came time to restore his 1969 Beetle, he sent it to Spot On Performance & Fabrication in Slacks Creek, Queensland, Australia to improve the power along with the looks.

The engine is a 2.0 L EJ207 turbocharged flat-four from a 2004 Subaru WRX STI. It features a VF34 turbocharger, GFB Respons BOV, Injector Dynamics ID1000 injectors, and Aquamist HFS3 water methanol injection system. It’s kept cool thanks to a custom PWR radiator with SPAL Extreme flow fans and two SPAL Thermo fans on the intercooler.

A Bosch 044 pump feeds the engine E85 fuel through a Haltech flex-fuel sensor and braided lines. It makes 340 hp (254 kw) and 401 lb-ft (545 Nm) of torque to the wheels tuned by 101 Motorsport in Slacks Creek, Queensland. A Haltech Elite 1500 ECU controls everything through a custom wiring harness.

Power goes to the rear wheels though a reverse-drive Subaru 2WD five-speed transmission built by Subarugears, NPC 500 hp clutch, extended length Subaflanges with shortened Porsche axles and CV joints. They installed the engine and transmission using Subarugears’ Subamount engine and transmission mount kit. The kit along with the Subaflanges and axles allow the engine/trans to sit lower in the car.

Inside you will find custom black leather with white diamond stitching covering the interior and the Recaro seats, suede roof liner, and custom black carpet covering Car Builders’ Black Label sound proofing and insulation. A Defi Advance A1 gauge cluster holds a host of gauges including an Autometer Sport Comp 2 GPS speedometer and fuel gauge, Haltech air/fuel ratio gauge, and Aquamist water/methanol gauge.

The body features wider rear fenders and Lexus Nebula Gray Pearl (01H9) paint. It rides on a 2.5-inch lowered suspension kit with Koni shocks and 2-inch narrowed beam. They improved stopping power with upgraded drilled and slotted disk brakes on each corner covered by Center Line Convo Pros wheels with 135/15 tires in front and 235/15 tires in back.

Greg has really enjoyed driving the car but it’s time for someone else to enjoy it. If you are interested in buying the Beetle please contact Greg on Instagram or by email at Greggymunro@gmail.com