Matt Urch from Urchfab is back with another update on his “Mongrel” project. The goal is to install a 1959 Ford Prefect 100E shell over a 2002 Mazda MX-5 chassis with a 1.8 L inline-four, six-speed manual transmission, and limited-slip diff. In this video Matt shows work completed since last update and then continues working on the roll cage.

Source: Urchfab