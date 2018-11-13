Impreza with a Twin-Turbo Flat-Six Makes 967 hp on Dyno

Last year we shared Joe Hanna’s 1993 Subaru Impreza that he built at his shop ASF Machine in Grand Junction, Colorado. He built the 4WD car with a twin-turbo 3.4 L EG33 flat-six connected to a STI Ver 7 six-speed manual and upgraded driveshaft and axles. Joe recently took it to Elevated Tuning for a dyno tune. The engine made 540 whp on 11 psi, 700 whp on 17 psi, and finally 967 whp on 24 psi of boost. They made the last figure with the 1650 cc injectors maxed out.

Source: ASF Machine