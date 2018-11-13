RWD Mini with a Volvo Turbo B230

This custom Mini was built by Pontus Svensson in Liatorp, Sweden. The project started in 2008 after Pontus received a rusty 1970 BMC Mini. He replaced a lot of old metal with new custom floors, firewall, and transmission/driveshaft tunnel. This was in preparation of converting the little car from FWD to RWD. The engine is a turbocharged 2.3 L B230FK inline-four from a Volvo 940. It makes 247 horsepower and 270 lb-ft (367 Nm) of torque to the wheels on 11.6 psi (0.8 bar) of boost. That may not sound like a lot but the car only weighs 850 kg (1873 lb). The drivetrain consists of a Volvo M47 manual transmission, shortened two-piece driveshaft, and Volvo solid axle supported by a four-link rear suspension. You can see more photos of the project in the build thread.

Source: CamaroForum (build thread) and BilsportMagazine via Calle