ZIL-130 Truck with a BMW X5 M powertrain

The ZIL-130 truck was built by ZiL in Moscow, Russi from 1964-1994. The came from the factory with a 6.0 L ZIL-130 V8 and five-speed manual transmission. However some creative mechanics in Russian modified this particular model with a BMW X5 M powertrain and suspension. That means this truck now features a twin-turbo 4.4 L S63B44 V8 connected to an automatic transmission and xDrive AWD drivetrain. The engine makes 547-575 horsepower and 500-553 lb-ft of torque depending on which generation X5 M they pulled it from. For some laughs the truck races against a sixth generation Mustang with a 2.3 L EcoBoost turbocharged inline-four.
MOPARfan
Whats interesting is that they kept the frame of the truck, just reinforced it. And in of their other videos about this thing they said that it makes around 700 hp.
MOPARfan
Also currently they’re doing a project involving Bentley Continental GT, which will have turbo UZ swap, and wheels will be replaced by 2 giant tracks.