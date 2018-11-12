Land Rover Defender with a Twin-Turbo Diesel Inline-Four

This Land Rover Defender is being transformed by @eddie_beest into the ultimate British SUV. The project starts with a 1992 Defender that received a new galvanized Defender chassis from Richards Chassis in Swinton, England. The engine is a 2.5 L 200 Tdi diesel inline-four upgraded with a compound twin-turbo system using a Garrett .46 turbo and Holset HX35W turbo and water/methanol injection. Although the 200 Tdi was a factory option, this Defender came with a different engine. The upgraded 4WD drivetrain starts with a LT77 five-speed transmission from Syncro Gearboxes, rebuilt Ultra 4 LT230 transfer case with a Ashcroft Locker, and Salisbury axles with Ashcroft LSD in front and Detroit Locker in the rear.

Source: @eddie_beest