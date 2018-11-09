Building a Celica Supra with a Turbo 1JZ Inline-Six

A talented owner in Norway is building this Toyota Celica Supra (JZA61) in his garage. The project features a tubular front and rear chassis with a Nissan S14 suspension and covered in a fiberglass widebody. Under the hood sits a 2.5 L 1JZ inline-six with ARP head and rod bolts, HKS 264 camshafts, twin-scroll manifold, and a big Comp turbocharger. The owner hopes the combination makes around 550 horsepower. The project still has a lot of work left including installing the R154 five-speed manual transmission, ACT clutch, injectors, and fuel system. Follow the project’s progress in the build thread.

Source: CelicaSupra via DRIFTOY FB group