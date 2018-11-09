Vauxhall Chevette with a C20XE Inline-Four

Alasdair Stables wanted a Vauxhall Chevette built to emulate a Group 4 race car so he turned to Retropower in Hinckley, England to create his dream car. The team chose to power the race car with a 2.3 L C20XE inline-four built by Paul Exon that makes 280 hp at 8,000 rpm. The engine features forged pistons and rods, upgraded camshafts, Jenvey throttle bodies, Simpson Racing intake and exhaust manifolds, and a dry sump system. The motor sends power to the rear wheels through a Quaife sequential transmission and Atlas rear end supported by a five-link rear suspension. View more photos of the build on the project page.

Source: Retropower, Chevette Rally Car by Retropower FB page, and HillClimb Monsters