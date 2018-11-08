1970 Plymouth Barracuda with a Viper Chassis and Powertrain

This custom Plymouth Barracuda was built by Jesse Gonzalez and his talented crew at Street Toys Hot Rods & Custom in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. The team started with a 1970 Plymouth Cuda body they installed over a Dodge Viper Gen 3 lengthened chassis and powertrain. The company also installed a Paxton NOVI 2000 supercharger to the 8.3 L V10 which adds another 200 horsepower on top of the V10’s factory 510 horsepower and 535 lb-ft of torque. Behind the engine sits a Tremec T56 six-speed manual and Viper limited-slip differential with 3.07 gears. View more photos of the project in the FB build album.

Source: Street Toys Hot Rods & Custom FB page via The Automotive Obsession FB page