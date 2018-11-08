For Sale: Nissan R33 with a Jaguar Supercharged V8

Krzysztof Pietrzyk‘s Nissan R33 is for sale in Kielce, Poland for 60,000 PLN or about $15,988. Under the hood sits a supercharged 4.2 L Jaguar AJ-V8 V8 that produced 394 horsepower and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque on a Ecumaster EMU Black ECU. The transmission is a 6HP26 six-speed automatic transmission with a Turbo Lamik stand-alone controller. Krzysztof setup the car so he can control acceleration, braking, and gear selection through hand controls. The Skyline rides on BC Racing and ISC coilovers with an angle kit.
Full Specs:
Engine:
- 2004 Jaguar Supercharged with 400 PS and 600 Nm
- The Ecumaster EMU Black stand-alone engine management system with BT Module
- Extra oil cooler tanks kit with electric Fan
Drivetrain:
- 6HP26 automatic transmission with stand alone TCU komputer – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JslFnAdZyac
- hand steering system without pedals
- With this system you have possibility to use hand brake and there is a 7 position of driving ( tip-tronic, 1-4mile,normal etc.)
- Extra oil cooler tanks kit with electric Fan
Exhaust:
- Invidia spec 2 made on X – system for V8
Suspension:
- BC Racing and ISC coilovers
- Angle Kit similar to Wisefab
- Polyurethane components in the rear suspension
- adjustable bars
Body:
- Light Bonnet with Air – Intake
- Front Bumper made from reinforced glass
- Central lifting on the back which includes on the aluminium pipes
- Head lamp cover
Interior:
- S14 flocked dashboard
- FIA Sparco Sprint seat
- Bride seat
- 2x FIA Takata Seatbelt
- FIA Sparco Fire Extinguisher Kit
- Hydraulic brake
- Fresh painting
- Roll cage by Trela Motorsport
- Aluminium fuel tank with swirl pot and racing fuel pumps
- Quick release steering wheel
Source: eBay.pl, Krzysztof Pietrzyk FB page, and photos by Krzysztof Klimek – Motorsports Zone via Piotr
