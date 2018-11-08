For Sale: Nissan R33 with a Jaguar Supercharged V8

Krzysztof Pietrzyk‘s Nissan R33 is for sale in Kielce, Poland for 60,000 PLN or about $15,988. Under the hood sits a supercharged 4.2 L Jaguar AJ-V8 V8 that produced 394 horsepower and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque on a Ecumaster EMU Black ECU. The transmission is a 6HP26 six-speed automatic transmission with a Turbo Lamik stand-alone controller. Krzysztof setup the car so he can control acceleration, braking, and gear selection through hand controls. The Skyline rides on BC Racing and ISC coilovers with an angle kit.

Full Specs:

Engine:

2004 Jaguar Supercharged with 400 PS and 600 Nm

The Ecumaster EMU Black stand-alone engine management system with BT Module

Extra oil cooler tanks kit with electric Fan

Drivetrain:

6HP26 automatic transmission with stand alone TCU komputer – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JslFnAdZyac

hand steering system without pedals

With this system you have possibility to use hand brake and there is a 7 position of driving ( tip-tronic, 1-4mile,normal etc.)

Extra oil cooler tanks kit with electric Fan

Exhaust:

Invidia spec 2 made on X – system for V8

Suspension:

BC Racing and ISC coilovers

Angle Kit similar to Wisefab

Polyurethane components in the rear suspension

adjustable bars

Body:

Light Bonnet with Air – Intake

Front Bumper made from reinforced glass

Central lifting on the back which includes on the aluminium pipes

Head lamp cover

Interior:

S14 flocked dashboard

FIA Sparco Sprint seat

Bride seat

2x FIA Takata Seatbelt

FIA Sparco Fire Extinguisher Kit

Hydraulic brake

Fresh painting

Roll cage by Trela Motorsport

Aluminium fuel tank with swirl pot and racing fuel pumps

Quick release steering wheel

Source: eBay.pl, Krzysztof Pietrzyk FB page, and photos by Krzysztof Klimek – Motorsports Zone via Piotr