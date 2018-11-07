For Sale: RWD Opel Calibra with a Twin-Turbo V6

This Opel Calibra is for sale in Kraków, Poland for 20,000 PLN or about $5,340. Mickey Garage built the car after they receiving a body shell from an AWD turbo 2.0 L model. The company installed a 2.5 L C25XE V6 with a pair of Saab turbochargers and C20LET injectors. It makes (288 KM) and 252 lb-ft (343 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels on a Ecumaster EMU ECU and 7.2 psi (0.5 bar) of boost. The RWD drivetrain consists of a Opel Omega transmission and Spool differential. Other upgrades include a custom intake and exhaust manifold, roll cage, and 314 mm brakes.

Source: Mickey Garage FB page and Mickey Garage (build album) via Piotr