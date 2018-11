When the owner of this Acura NSX needed custom fabrication, he turned to Tonnee Yang at Genuine Motorsports in California. There the sport car received a custom turbo system consisting of a Comp Turbo 6767 billet turbocharger and custom equal length headers. That added with Injector Dynamics ID1700x injectors helps the swapped 3.2 L J32 V6 make 465 horsepower at 6 psi of boost on an AEM Infinity ECU.

Source: Genuine Motorsports FB page via Jswap & Jseries engine community