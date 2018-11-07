Carbon Toyota 86 with a LSx V8

HGK Racing is company in Latvia known for building carbon/kevlar BMWs for drifting. Recently they have built a Toyota 86 with a carbon/kevlar body for one lucky customer. The 1,200 kg (2645 lb) car is powered by a built LSx V8 that makes a mean sound on the dyno. The company released very few specs on the project but we can expect more info when it sees time on the track. HGK Racing offers carbon fiber panels incase you are interested in dropping some weight on your 86, FRS, and BRZ.

Source: HGK Racing Team FB page, @hgkracingteam, and @hgkracing