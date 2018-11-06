1948 Willys Truck with a 4.9 L LSx V8

This 1948 Willys Jeep truck was built into a pro-touring machine by Dan Howe for his Daughter Kaycee. The truck rides on a Schwartz Performance modified G-Machine chassis with RideTech coilovers and Baer 14-inch brakes with six-piston calipers. Under the hood sits a 4.9 L LSx V8 with a LS3 camshaft connected to a T56 six-speed manual transmission and Moser 9-inch rear end. Read more about how the truck was born at Fuel Curve and see more build photos here.

Source: Schwartz Performance FB page and Schwartz Performance build album