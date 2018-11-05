Mazda RX-7 with a Turbo Volvo Redblock Inline-Four

Jonas Melle Mellander competed in the Swedish Drift Championship 2018 season in his Mazda RX-7. Under the hood sits a turbocharged Volvo Redblock inline-four that uses a B230 bottom-end from a Volvo 940 with a B234 16v head from a 740 GTL. They boosted the engine’s output with a GT3076R turbocharger and Nuke Performance fuel system. The engine was built by Fredrik Sjödin and Overboost Racing. Behind the engine sits an ACT clutch and GS6S53BZ six-speed transmission from a BMW E90 335i. Jonas sold the car recently and is planning a new project for 2019.

Source: Mellander Drifting FB page, @Mellander26, and Snooken Recordings