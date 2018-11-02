2015 Acura TLX-GT with Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo J35 V6

This 2015 Acura TLX-GT was originally built by Honda Performance Development and RealTime Racing to compete in World Challenge Championship. It raced for several seasons before the series changed to a GT3-style regulations. Recently Acura and RealTime Racing decided to give the car new life competing in hill climb racing. The car features a twin-turbo J35 V6 prepped by HPD that makes around 550 horsepower and features a dry sump system and McLaren ECU. The engine sits very far back in the engine bay in a longitudinal layout. This allows the car to run a Xtrac transmission which splits the power 40% to the front differential and 60% to the rear differential. Even though the car weighs 3,800-3,900 lb, it was the Open Class winner at Pikes Peak 2018 and set an overall course record (18.539 sec) at Empire Hill Climb.

Source: High Performance Academy and RealTime Racing FB page