2019 Ford F-150 Raptor with a Supercharged Coyote V8

Hennessey Performance just debuted their Ford VelociRaptor truck at SEMA 2018. The project starts with a 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor with a twin-turbo 3.5 L EcoBoost V6 and 10-speed automatic transmission. The company swaps the V6 for a 5.0 L Coyote V8 with a 2.9 L supercharger that makes 758 horsepower (570 whp) on 7 psi of boost. The swap helps the truck reach 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds and quarter-mile in 12.2 seconds at 115 mph. Hennessey is selling the VelociRaptor for $147,950 (includes truck) with a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. The company is also throwing in special front and rear bumpers, Stage 2 off-road suspension with six-inch lift, front LED lights, Hennessey 20-inch alloy wheels, and BF Goodrich KM03 37-inch off-road tires.

Source: Hennessey Performance via AutoBlog