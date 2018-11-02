1970 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with a 10,000 rpm LSx V8

Riley Stair spent the past two years creating a 1970 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am shell into part race car and part art piece. The car rides on a custom tube chassis with a custom independent pushrod suspension and Öhlins coilovers. However the focus point of the car is the huge custom 8-to-1 exhaust headers winding their way through the engine bay. They connect to a naturally aspirated 400 ci LSx V8 that features a Dart LS Next block and capable of 10,000 rpm. Riley hopes to make around 1,000 horsepower with a 16.25:1 compression ratio and methanol fuel. We’re looking forward to hearing what 10,000 rpm sounds like through those headers. You can view more photos of Riley’s creation at Speedhunters and Stanceworks.

Source: Vibrant Performance FB page, Speedhunters, and MetalWorks Classic Auto Restoration