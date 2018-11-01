Nissan 370Z NISMO with a Twin-Turbo VR30DDTT V6

This Nissan 370Z called Project Clubsport 23 was built by Nissan Motorsports and MA-Motorsports. The project’s goal was to build a dedicated track-only race car for developing and testing performance parts. The project started by swapping the factory 3.7 L VQ37VHR V6 in a 2012 Nissan 370Z NISMO for a twin-turbo 3.0 L VR30DDTT V6. The new engine is found Infiniti Q50/Q60 Red Sport and makes 400 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 350 lb-ft of torque at 1,600-5,200 rpm. MA-Motorsports developed a clutch and flywheel so the engine could mate to the 370Z six-speed manual transmission and send power to the NISMO GT LSD Pro-Carbon 2-way differential. They upgraded the suspension with NISMO 3-piece body brace set, KW Variant 3 coilover kit, Eibach rear springs and the brakes with Z1Motorsports 2-piece slotted rotors and NISMO HC Street/Track brake pads.

Full Specs:

2012 Nissan 370Z NISMO body and chassis

Engine:

3.0 L VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6 rated at 400hp

AMS Performance Cold air intake kit and piping

Z1 Motorsports/HKS SSQV Blow-off valves

Drivetrain:

370Z 6-speed manual transmission

Nissan NISMO GT LSD Pro-Carbon 2-way differential

MA Motorsports Clutch disc and cover, flywheel

Cooling:

AMS Performance Heat exchanger

Z1 Motorsports Coolant hoses

MA Motorsports differential cooler, power steering cooler

Suspenion:

CV Products Power steering fluid reservoir

KW Variant 3 coilover front and rear shock absorbers,front springs

Eibach Rear springs

Nissan NISMO front and rear suspension components

Exhaust:

MA Motorsports Dual 76 mm custom exhaust

Brakes:

Nissan NISMO HC Street/Track brake pads, stainless steel brake lines

Z1 Motorsports 2-piece slotted brake rotors

Body: