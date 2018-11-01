Nissan 370Z NISMO with a Twin-Turbo VR30DDTT V6

This Nissan 370Z called Project Clubsport 23 was built by Nissan Motorsports and MA-Motorsports. The project’s goal was to build a dedicated track-only race car for developing and testing performance parts. The project started by swapping the factory 3.7 L VQ37VHR V6 in a 2012 Nissan 370Z NISMO for a twin-turbo 3.0 L VR30DDTT V6. The new engine is found Infiniti Q50/Q60 Red Sport and makes 400 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 350 lb-ft of torque at 1,600-5,200 rpm. MA-Motorsports developed a clutch and flywheel so the engine could mate to the 370Z six-speed manual transmission and send power to the NISMO GT LSD Pro-Carbon 2-way differential. They upgraded the suspension with NISMO 3-piece body brace set, KW Variant 3 coilover kit, Eibach rear springs and the brakes with Z1Motorsports 2-piece slotted rotors and NISMO HC Street/Track brake pads.
Full Specs:
- 2012 Nissan 370Z NISMO body and chassis
Engine:
- 3.0 L VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6 rated at 400hp
- AMS Performance Cold air intake kit and piping
- Z1 Motorsports/HKS SSQV Blow-off valves
Drivetrain:
- 370Z 6-speed manual transmission
- Nissan NISMO GT LSD Pro-Carbon 2-way differential
- MA Motorsports Clutch disc and cover, flywheel
Cooling:
- AMS Performance Heat exchanger
- Z1 Motorsports Coolant hoses
- MA Motorsports differential cooler, power steering cooler
Suspenion:
- CV Products Power steering fluid reservoir
- KW Variant 3 coilover front and rear shock absorbers,front springs
- Eibach Rear springs
- Nissan NISMO front and rear suspension components
Exhaust:
- MA Motorsports Dual 76 mm custom exhaust
Brakes:
- Nissan NISMO HC Street/Track brake pads, stainless steel brake lines
- Z1 Motorsports 2-piece slotted brake rotors
Body:
- APR Honeycomb carbon fiber splitter
- MA Motorsports Modified Rear Bumper, Front air dam, front and rear tow hooks
- Seibon TS-style carbon fiber hood with Aerocatch hood pins
- Nissan NISMO carbon fiber mirror covers and pillar garnishes
- Speedesign Custom Graphics Exterior body wrap
- Sparco QRT-R competition seats, 6-point harness restraint system, R 383 steering wheel
- Bell Works Rapfix Steering Wheel Hub
- Cabin and Engine Bay Fire suppression system
- MA Motorsports Custom diamond pattern upholstery
- Hankook RS4 285/35R18 high performance tires
- Rays NISMO Cast 18×10.5-inch Flow Formed wheels
Interior:
Wheels/Tires:
Source: Nissan Media and MA Motorsports FB page
Leave a Reply