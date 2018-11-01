Nissan 370Z NISMO with a Twin-Turbo VR30DDTT V6

2012 Nissan 370Z Nismo with a twin-turbo VR30DDTT V6

This Nissan 370Z called Project Clubsport 23 was built by Nissan Motorsports and MA-Motorsports. The project’s goal was to build a dedicated track-only race car for developing and testing performance parts. The project started by swapping the factory 3.7 L VQ37VHR V6 in a 2012 Nissan 370Z NISMO for a twin-turbo 3.0 L VR30DDTT V6. The new engine is found Infiniti Q50/Q60 Red Sport and makes 400 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 350 lb-ft of torque at 1,600-5,200 rpm. MA-Motorsports developed a clutch and flywheel so the engine could mate to the 370Z six-speed manual transmission and send power to the NISMO GT LSD Pro-Carbon 2-way differential. They upgraded the suspension with NISMO 3-piece body brace set, KW Variant 3 coilover kit, Eibach rear springs and the brakes with Z1Motorsports 2-piece slotted rotors and NISMO HC Street/Track brake pads.

Full Specs:

  • 2012 Nissan 370Z NISMO body and chassis

Engine:

  • 3.0 L VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6 rated at 400hp
  • AMS Performance Cold air intake kit and piping
  • Z1 Motorsports/HKS SSQV Blow-off valves

Drivetrain:

  • 370Z 6-speed manual transmission
  • Nissan NISMO GT LSD Pro-Carbon 2-way differential
  • MA Motorsports Clutch disc and cover, flywheel

Cooling:

  • AMS Performance Heat exchanger
  • Z1 Motorsports Coolant hoses
  • MA Motorsports differential cooler, power steering cooler

Suspenion:

  • CV Products Power steering fluid reservoir
  • KW Variant 3 coilover front and rear shock absorbers,front springs
  • Eibach Rear springs
  • Nissan NISMO front and rear suspension components

Exhaust:

  • MA Motorsports Dual 76 mm custom exhaust

Brakes:

  • Nissan NISMO HC Street/Track brake pads, stainless steel brake lines
  • Z1 Motorsports 2-piece slotted brake rotors

Body:

  • APR Honeycomb carbon fiber splitter
  • MA Motorsports Modified Rear Bumper, Front air dam, front and rear tow hooks
  • Seibon TS-style carbon fiber hood with Aerocatch hood pins
  • Nissan NISMO carbon fiber mirror covers and pillar garnishes
  • Speedesign Custom Graphics Exterior body wrap

    • Interior:

    • Sparco QRT-R competition seats, 6-point harness restraint system, R 383 steering wheel
    • Bell Works Rapfix Steering Wheel Hub
    • Cabin and Engine Bay Fire suppression system
    • MA Motorsports Custom diamond pattern upholstery

    Wheels/Tires:

    • Hankook RS4 285/35R18 high performance tires
    • Rays NISMO Cast 18×10.5-inch Flow Formed wheels

    Source: Nissan Media and MA Motorsports FB page

