Electric 2019 COPO Camaro Capable of 9’s

Chevrolet unveiled their eCOPO Camaro electric race car concept capable of a 9-second quarter-mile at SEMA 2018. GM built the project using a 2019 COPO Camaro along with help from electric drag racing teams Hancock and Lane Racing. Under the hood sits two BorgWarner HVH 250-150 motors that makes a total of 700 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque. The project also includes GM’s first 800-volt battery pack, which comprises of four 200-volt modules each weighing 175 pounds placed in the back seat and trunk. GM built the electric motor with a LS-style bolt pattern and crankshaft flange. So the drivetrain’s Turbo 400 automatic transmission and solid rear axle remain stock. GM states they will continue developing and testing the eCOPO but hints they could be releasing an electric crate motor down the line.

Source: Chevy Media, HOT ROD Network, and Camaro Family FB page