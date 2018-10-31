Mopar Debuts 1,000 hp Crate Engine

Hellaphant supercharged 426 ci V8 crate engine

Mopar teased us for days about something special they would announce at SEMA 2018. They did not disappoint. The company just debuted a supercharged 426 ci “Hellaphant” V8 crate motor. The all-aluminum engine features a 4.0-inch stroke, 4.125-inch bore, special high-lift cam, custom forged pistons, and Challenger SRT Demon valvetrain. The engine makes 1,000 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque. The company hasn’t released the price but it will be available for purchase in the first quarter of 2019.

Source: FCA Media via Road&Track

One Comment

