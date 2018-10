B is for Build continues working on the Datsun 240Z project for a SEMA 2018 debut. Chris’ goal is install a 5.0 L S85 V10 and SMG transmission from a 2007 BMW M5 on a custom chassis under the 240Z body. In these videos the team builds custom window louvers, wrap the body, final assembly, and start the V10 before shipping it off to Las Vegas.

Source: B is for Build