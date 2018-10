American Legends is ready to debute their 1968 Corruptt Mustang at the Odyssey Battery booth at SEMA 2018. Since our previous update the company has been hard at work in final assembly. The freshly painted 4.2 L Ferrari F136 V8 flanked by two turbochargers is sure to gain a lot of attention while in Las Vegas.

Source: Corruptt Mustang FB page and CJ Pony Parts