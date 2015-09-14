Boba Motoring’s 1,233 HP Golf Mk2

Boba Motoring was testing their powerful Volkswagen Golf Mk2 at Turboscheune Test & Tune 2015. The car runs a 4motion all-wheel drive system, six-speed dog box, and a 2.0 L 16v ABF inline-four motor. The engine produces 1,233 horsepower and 1094 Nm (806 lb-ft) of torque thanks to 4.4 bar (63.8 psi) of boost from a GTX42 turbocharger and E85 fuel. Boba Motoring recently rebuilt the engine in 2015 to handle more power. It was previously producing around 1,100 horsepower.

Here are the best stats from that event

60ft: 1.570 sec

1/8: 5.977 sec @ 204.41 kph

1/4: 8.99 sec @ 265.13 kph

0-100 kph in 2.3 sec

100-200 kph in 3.3 sec

200-250 kph in 2.5 sec

Update 12/22/2015 – Boba Motoring released new video embedded below.



Source: Boba-Motoring.de (project page) and Boba Motoring Youtube channel