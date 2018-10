We first wrote about Joe Holyfield‘s amazing 1974 MGB GT called “Double Agent” back in August. Joe recently reached out to us to share photos of the build process. You get a some sense of the work RM Motorsports did to fit a Roush Performance 5.0 L Coyote V8 into such a small car and everything needed to handle it’s 500 horsepower. You can view more photos and specs in our previous article.

