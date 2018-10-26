Building a BMW E46 Dragster with a Twin-Turbo M50 Inline-Six

K64 BMW Garage & Performance is a company in Poland specializing in BMW tuning, fabrication, and engine building. Over the summer they started building a custom dragster using a BMW E46 coupe shell and a BMW M50 inline-six that sits behind the shock towers. The engine features a M52B28 crank and a compound twin-turbo system using GT35 and T76 turbochargers. A Ford F250 rear end will split the power to the large Hoosier slicks. You can view more photos of the project in their FB build album.

Source: K64 BMW Garage & Performance FB page via Piotr