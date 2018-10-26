RWD Celica GT-Four with a Turbo 2JZ Inline-Six

RWD Celica GT4 with a turbo 2JZ inline-six

This Toyota Celica GT-Four (ST205) was built by Yung Lee Auto & Painting Workshop in Miri, Malaysia. It came from the factory with a turbocharged 2.0 L 3S-GTE inline-four, E154F five-speed manual, and AWD drivetrain. However the customer opted to swap that for a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six, R154 five-speed manual transmission﻿, and RWD drivetrain. The company completed the swap in three months using Aristo parts and an Adaptronic standalone ECU.

Source: Yung Lee Auto & Painting Workshop FB page via Yota Nation FB page

