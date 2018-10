Emile Mulder from the Netherlands is transforming a small FWD Peugeot 206 into a 4WD rocket. He’s replacing the factory inline-four with an all-aluminum 2.9 L ES9 V6 that features custom Wiseco pistons, ID1000 injectors, Garrett GTX3582R turbocharger, and VEMS standalone ECU. Power will go to all four wheels through a 02M six-speed manual transmission and Golf R32 Mk4 4Motion drivetrain. You can follow the progress on the project’s FB page.

Source: Peugeot 206 V6T 4-Motion