For Sale: 1993 Toyota Truck with a Mercedes Turbo Diesel Inline-Five

This 1993 Toyota XtraCab is for sale in Campbell, California for $7,000 OBO. The truck is powered by a 3.0 L OM617 turbo diesel inline-five from a 1984 Mercedes 300SD. The engine received new seals, main and rod bearings, and injectors with monarch nozzles. The drivetrain uses the stock Toyota R151 transmission with a Marlin Crawler clutch, 1985/86 Toyota front axle with Birfield joint and Trunnion bearing eliminator kits, and Spartan locker rear diff with 4.56 gears. Some issues with the truck include non-working tach and pyrometer gauges, coolant leak, oil leak from pan, and broke parking brake cable.

