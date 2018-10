Lada 2015 with a Turbo 2JZ

This custom Lada 2105 was built by Fedor Vorobyov to compete in drift series such as the Russian Drift Series Grand Prix. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six that makes 600 horsepower and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. The engine features a stock crank, CP pistons, Manley rods, custom camshafts (10.2 lift/272° duration), ported head, Brian Crower valves, 840 cc injectors, and Garrett 3576 GTX turbocharger. A BMW 320d ZF manual transmission with a Spec clutch and Tuning Factory flywheel sends power to a Nissan R200 rear end with a Nismo 2way LSD. The sedan rides on a custom Clubturbo/Nissan front suspension with a 180SX steering rack and rear Nissan S14 subframe with R32 GTR brakes.

Source: @vorobyev_fedor