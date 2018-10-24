Ken Block’s Hoonitruck has a 914 hp Twin-Turbo EcoBoost V6

Ken Block debuted his new Hoonitruck built for Gymkhana 10. The project uses a 1977 Ford F-150 body on a custom chassis by Detroit Speed. The engine is a Roush Yates twin-turbo 3.5 L EcoBoost V6 that makes 914 horsepower at 7,400 rpm and 702 lb-ft of torque at 6,450 rpm. It’s based on the Ford Racing Le Mans Ford GT. Power goes to all four wheels through a Sadev six-speed sequential transmission and rally-spec AWD drivetrain. You can watch behind-the-scenes episodes of Ken filming Gymkhana 10 with the Hoonitruck on Amazon Prime starting November 16th. They are releasing Gymkhana 10 video December 10th on Amazon Prime and 17th on YouTube. Listen as Ken explains how he came up with the idea for project.

Source: TheHoonigans and Hoonigan