Speed Academy completed swapping a 2.4 L Honda K24 inline-four swap into their Nissan 240SX project. The coupe now features a inline-four that makes 203 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. If you have followed the project closely you know that phase 2 is about to start which involves installing a turbocharger. Watch as the team enjoys their hard work while they test the car on the dyno, street, and track.

Source: Speed Academy via Piotr