Taurus SHO with a Turbo 3.3 L V6 Goes 10.128 sec

Zach Wright has been on a mission to drive his 1995 Taurus called The Blue Turd into the 9’s. Over the summer Zach worked on dropping weight from the Taurus. The result is a 2,452 lb car with a turbocharged 3.3 L V6 making 700 horsepower. Zach and team went to Street Car Takeover Atlanta where they achieved a personal best of 10.128 sec at 143.06 mph. Unfortunately the stock head gasket went and caused damage to four connecting rods. Good news is the engine is rebuilt and he will be trying again for the 9’s.

Source: The Blue Turd FB page and 1320Video