Mercedes 190E with a Turbo M119 V8

This Mercedes 190E sedan was built to drift by Dyno Channel in Sweden uing an assortment of BMW and Mercedes parts. The team started by reinforcing the chassis, installed a turbocharged 2.8 L BMW M52TUB28 inline-six, and E46 front subframe and suspension. Last year they replaced the BMW inline-six with a turbocharged 5.0 L Mercedes M119 V8 that makes made 601 horsepower and 809 Nm (596 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels on 0.7 bar (10.1 psi) of boost from a BorgWarner S369SX-E 9180 turbocharger and E85 fuel. The engine features stock internals, stock 11:1 compression, and slightly altered timing. The team is on their third engine. They attribute the first failure to oiling issues and the second to poor engine condition. Behind the engine sits a GS6-53DZ six-speed manual transmission with a Mercedes bellhousing welded on the front and the stock Mercedes differential.

Source: Dyno Channel and @dyno_channel via Piotr

