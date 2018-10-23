BMW E46 with a Turbo 2JZ Inline-Six

Adam Harych spent a lot of time and effort in his garage in Poland transforming his BMW 330Ci. Adam upgraded several parts of the car before replacing the built M54 inline-six for a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six. The new engine features Brian Crower crank, 264/264 camshaft, and valves, CP pistons, King Racing rods, 980 cc injectors, Garrett GTX3584RS turbocharger, and EMU Black ECU. The engine makes 715 horsepower (725 KM) and 562 lb-ft (762 Nm) of torque to the wheels on 1.7 bar (24.6 psi) of boost. The car rides on a E46 M3 suspension and drivetrain featuring a six-speed manual transmission and 2.93 gears.

Source: BMW E46 2JZ Leo (project FB page), TurboBMW.pl (build thread), and KMS Engine via Piotr