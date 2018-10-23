For Sale: 1988 BMW 535i with a M30B35 Inline-Six

This 1988 BMW 535i is for sale in Miami, Florida for $42,500 OBO. Manofied Racing built the car with a blueprinted and balanced 3.5 L M30B35 inline-six that features 10.3:1 compression, Rossy pistons, H-beam rods, 292 camshaft, ported and polished head, stainless steel valves, titanium retainers, and Iski dual valve springs. A set of six E28 M5 throttle bodies and velocity stacks feed air into the engine. Behind the engine sits an aluminum flywheel, race clutch, five-speed manual, and 3.73 differential. The car rides on Manofied built custom coilovers and 7-seires disc brakes up front and factory E28 disc brakes in back. The body uses European bumpers and aluminum valance and Alpina front spoiler, rear spoiler, and wheels.

Source: Hemmings