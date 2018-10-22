Lexus IS300 with a Turbo 4G63

Shawn Christopher Poirier from NorthSyde Productions purchased a Lexus IS300 without an engine or transmission ten months ago. His goal was to convert the car to right-hand drive, install a 3S-GE BEAMS inline-four, and go drifting. The plan went great until the flywheel damaged the crank when the flywheel bolts backed out. He replaced the BEAMS with a Mitsubishi Evo 4G63 inline-four and a Holset HX35 turbocharger running off a Megasquirt ECU. Behind the engine sits a Supra Mk3 R154 five-speed transmission with a custom bellhousing by Bill Hincher from Bills Auto Fabrication and Altezza RS200 rear end with 4.10 gears. Watch the project’s creation in the full build series below.

Source: Northsyde Productions FB page and @poirier4